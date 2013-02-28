Feb 28 Duke Energy Corp, the largest utility in the United States, forecast 2013 earnings in a range with a midpoint below Wall Street's expectations.

The company said Thursday it expects 2013 earnings of $4.20 per share to $4.45 per share.

Analysts expect 2013 earnings of $4.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Rogers, who is set to step down at the end of 2013, said Duke Energy will continue to grow its dividend, and should be able to boost earnings by 4 percent to 6 percent by 2015.

Shares of Duke Energy have gained 7 percent in the past six months, closing Wednesday at $70.13 per share.