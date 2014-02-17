(Corrects to "she" from "he" in the fourth graph)
Feb 17 U.S. power company Duke Energy
said it was looking to sell its Midwest commercial generation
business including 13 power plants.
The company said it would record a pretax impairment charge
of $1 billion to $2 billion in the first quarter related to the
sale.
"Our merchant power plants have delivered volatile returns
in the challenging competitive market in the Midwest," Chief
Executive Lynn Good said in a statement.
She said the regulated utilities in Ohio and Kentucky were
not a part of this strategic process.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)