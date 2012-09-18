BRIEF-Thomson Resources confirms further funding received as part of Bygoo farm in agreement
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors
Sept 18 Duke Energy Carolinas LLC on Tuesday sold $650 million of first and refunding mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, RBS, Scotia Capital and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.204 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.046 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors
HONG KONG, June 7 Gold and sovereign debt are set to build on solid overnight gains while Asian stocks are likely to slip on Wednesday as investors reduce risk before several major political and economic events later this week. With U.K. elections, an European Central Bank policy meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony on all set for Thursday, market participants will be wary of taking big positions.