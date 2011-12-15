* Progress spokesman says merger with Duke will not occur by
year end
* Companies may offer another mitigation proposal to address
concerns-FERC
Dec 15 Duke Energy's proposed
purchase of Progress Energy was put on hold, after U.S.
energy regulators rejected a proposal by the power companies
that sought to mitigate market-power concerns.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said it
could not unconditionally approve the $13.7 billion deal,
according to a statement published on Thursday.
Duke had submitted a proposal last month to the FERC to
address fears that the planned merger would give the combined
company too much market power.
Progress Energy told Reuters on Thursday that its merger
with Duke Energy would not occur by the year-end, as the two
companies had previously expected.
"Obviously we were surprised by it," Progress
Energy spokesman Mike Hughes said. "We're still evaluating the
order to understand what it means. We clearly are not going to
meet our goal of a year-end close."
Duke would not immediately comment on the FERC ruling.
"Today's (Thursday's) order does not reject the merger. It
remains conditionally authorized by FERC. The companies may
offer another mitigation proposal that addresses FERC's
concerns," the FERC said.
FERC has raised concerns about the merger's impact on power
markets in North and South Carolina. The worry is that the
companies have too much market control over wholesale power
supplies to local utilities in the Carolinas where both
companies are based.
The companies submitted a virtual divestiture plan to the
FERC in October under which Duke and Progress utilities in the
Carolinas will sell 800 megawatt (MW) of wholesale power during
the summer and 225 MW in the winter months to local load-serving
entities at cost-based rates.
"Although Duke and Progress describe the proposal as a
virtual divestiture, it would not transfer control of the energy
the applicants propose to sell from the merged company," FERC
said.
The combined company will rank as the largest U.S. electric
utility with 7.1 million electric customers in six states --
North and South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy's shares closed at $20.85 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Progress Energy shares closed at
$54.43.