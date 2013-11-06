Nov 6 Duke Energy Corp, the largest
power provider in the United States, said on Wednesday its
quarterly profit rose, a year after the buyout of rival Progress
Energy.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $1 billion,
or $1.42 per share, compared with $594 million, or 85 cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
The company bought rival Progress Energy in the year-ago
period. Excluding a charge related to the deal, and other
one-time items, Duke said it earned $1.46 per share for the
third quarter.
Operating revenue fell slightly to $6.71 billion.
The company cut narrowed the range of its full-year earnings
forecast and now expects an adjusted profit per share of $4.25
to $4.45, versus a previous range of $4.20 to $4.45.