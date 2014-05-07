May 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market capitalization, swung to a quarterly loss after taking a $1.4 billion charge to write down the value of its Midwest commercial generation business.

Duke Energy said in February that it planned to sell the business, including stakes in 13 power plants, citing "volatile returns" in a competitive market.

The company posted a net loss of $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $634 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)