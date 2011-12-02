* India cbank says receives 202 bids for 153.51 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 46 bids for 29.76 bln rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 14.21 pct on 16 bids at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 237 mln rupees at 2030 bond auction * For the detailed results of the poll see: