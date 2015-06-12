(Adding dateline, no change to text)

SYDNEY, June 12 Australian private equity buyout firm Archer Capital has agreed to buy the Australia and New Zealand business of credit information provider Dun & Bradstreet Corp for A$220 million ($170.26 million), the companies said on Friday.

The acquisition includes consumer risk and debt collection, as well as commercial solutions. Dun & Bradstreet is in the midst of a restructure to exit its consumer information businesses and focus on the business-to-business segment.

