May 7 Dun & Bradstreet, a global
business information firm, said it is shutting down Shanghai
Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co, after allegations that data
collection practices at the unit might have violated Chinese
consumer data privacy laws.
In March, Dun & Bradstreet said some of its local employees
in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and it
suspended operations at the unit pending an inquiry.
The company said it would continue to operate its other
business-to-business sales and marketing and risk management
businesses in that region.
The Shanghai Roadway unit generated about $22 million in
revenue and $2 million of operating income in 2011.