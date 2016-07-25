BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
July 25 Canadian gold miner Dundee Precious Metals Inc said a power outage in Namibia on Friday is expected to reduce its 2016 concentrate throughput by about 20,000 tonnes.
The company said the refractory lining of its furnace will need to be fully replaced and the work is expected to take about three weeks. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)