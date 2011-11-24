Nov 24 Canada's Dundee Precious Metals Inc
said it received environmental approval from the
Bulgarian government for its Krumovgrad gold project, sending
its shares up as much as 8 percent.
A new feasibility study for the gold project is being
finalized and is expected by November end, the company said in a
statement.
"We expect the study to indicate an operation capable of
producing about 100,000 ounces of gold in concentrate per year
over an eight year mine life with on-site operating costs of
less than $400 per ounce," Dundee Capital Markets analysts led
by Paul Burchell in a client note.
The Krumovgrad Gold project was awarded to the company's
unit, Balkan Mineral & Mining, in June 2000.
Earlier this year, the Bulgarian government granted a 30-
year concession to the project.
Shares of the company were trading up 63 Canadian cents at
C$9.11 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It
touched a high of C$9.13 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)