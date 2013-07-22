By Sebastian Salek
LONDON, July 22 London-based private equity firm
Dunedin said it closed its third fund on Monday at 300
million pounds ($461 million), exceeding its target by 20
percent.
The Dunedin Buyout Fund III will invest in UK small and
medium businesses with an enterprise value of between 20 million
pounds and 75 million pounds.
A total of 60 million pounds was contributed by the Dunedin
Enterprise Investment Trust.
Recent deals by Dunedin, which owns same-day courier
CitySprint and wealth manager Hawksford, include the sale of IT
services provider Capula to Dutch engineering firm Imtech and
mobile tactical military bridging manufacturer WFEL to German
land defence systems provider KMW.
Dunedin has also completed 17 portfolio acquisitions since
2011, nine of which were made by CitySprint. As a result,
CitySprint is now the UK's largest same-day courier business.