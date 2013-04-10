BRIEF-Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
LONDON, April 10 Dunelm Group PLC : * Total revenue for the third quarter grew by 15.4% * Like for like sales for the quarter grew by 5.2pct * Gross margin for Q3 improved by approximately 20 basis points
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the rest of the world to combat global warming.