June 26 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group
Plc named John Browett chief executive designate and
said he would take over as CEO next year.
Browett will join the board on July 1 and become chief
executive on Jan. 1 after a six-month induction period with
current CEO Will Adderley, the company said on Friday.
Will Adderley, whose father founded the company, was
appointed CEO last year after Nick Wharton's surprise departure.
Leicestershire-based Dunelm said Adderley would revert to
his former position as deputy chairman.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)