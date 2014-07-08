July 8 British homeware retailer Dunelm Group forecast a full-year pretax profit growth of over 7 percent, helped by aggressive store expansion and an ongoing direct sourcing programme.

The company, which has 136 stores across the UK selling items such as bedding, curtains and kitchenware, said on Tuesday it expected pretax profit for the year to June 28 to be about 116 million pounds ($197.4 million). The company had a pretax profit of 108.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Like-for-like sales rose 5.5 percent in its fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)