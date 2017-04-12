April 12 British retailer Dunelm Group Plc
said the market for homewares continues to weaken as it
reported a 2.2 percent fall in total comparable sales for the
third quarter.
Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment,
said that total third quarter revenue rose 11.4 percent to 255.1
million pounds ($318.5 million), but warned that the retail
environment was volatile.
Shares in the company were up 2 percent at 0709 GMT, making
them one of the top three gainers on FTSE mid cap index.
The company, which currently operates 163 stores, said it
expects 1.5 percent of like-for-like sales from the third
quarter to move to the fourth, citing a late Easter this
year.
Dunelm had previously warned that it would increase prices
on a number of products in the coming months to offset the
impact of a weak pound.
($1 = 0.8009 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)