UPDATE 2-Audi CEO's contract to be extended to end of 2022
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
Oct 6 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc posted weak first-quarter results after unusually warm weather hurt sales.
** Shares in the company fall as much as 6 percent to 805 pence, making them the worst performers on the FTSE Mid Cap index on Thursday morning.
** Dunelm says total revenue for the 13 weeks to Oct. 1 falls 1.8 percent to 198.7 million pounds ($252.8 million), with like-for-like sales down 3.8 percent.
** Company says unusually warm weather through August and September hurt store footfall.
** Sees good growth in online business, including a 17.9 percent increase in home-delivery sales.
** Cantor Fitzgerald, in a client note, says it is disappointed that Dunelm did not resume share buyback programme; cuts price target to 950 pence from 1000 pence.
** Company expects strong second-quarter trading on the back of store refits, new store openings and extra seasonal space. ($1 = 0.7861 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
BRUSSELS, May 17 U.S. and European Union officials will meet next week in Washington D.C. for more talks about risks to air travel, but no extension of a cabin ban on large electronics devices was announced after the two sides met in Brussels on Wednesday.