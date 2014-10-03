Oct 3 Homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc
said like-for-like sales rose 8.9 percent in the first
quarter on higher demand for its products and weak comparatives
from last year.
The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and
home utility items, said total sales rose 17 percent to 180.6
million pounds ($291.38 million) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 27.
More direct sourcing from factories also enabled the company
to push up gross margins by about 40 basis points from a year
earlier.
(1 US dollar = 0.6198 British pound)
