* Q1 comparable sales up 8.9 pct
* Total sales up 17 pct to 180.6 mln stg
* Shares rise as much as 5.4 pct
Oct 3 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group
Plc reported an 8.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales
in its first quarter, saying the improvement reflected higher
demand for its products as well as weak comparatives from last
year.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5.4 percent on Friday
morning and were up 41 pence at 834.25p by 0752 GMT.
The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and
home utility items, said total sales rose 17 percent to 180.6
million pounds ($291 million) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 27.
A year ago the retailer had reported a 5 percent fall in
first-quarter comparable sales, as fewer people visited its
stores during one of Britain's hottest summers.
Dunelm opened one superstore in the first quarter, taking
the total to 137 and moving towards its medium-term target of
200.
More direct sourcing from factories also enabled the company
to expand its gross margin by about 40 basis points from a year
earlier.
Analyst Freddie George at brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald said
Dunelm "should benefit from a recovery in both the housing
market and consumer confidence and still has a great opportunity
to improve gross margins by growing own label and the amount of
directly sourced product."
The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target
price of 900 pence.
Dunelm - founded by Chief Executive Will Adderley's
billionaire father in 1979 - has stepped up its focus on
enhancing its product range and in-store presentation of
furniture.
It has also increased its investment in digital marketing,
brand awareness and store refurbishment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6198 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair and David Holmes)