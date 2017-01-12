(Adds details, background)

Jan 12 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Thursday its like-for-like sales for the second quarter improved 0.2 percent on improved sales of seasonal items and higher online sales.

* The seller of cushions, curtain and baking equipment said its like-for-like sales for the second quarter ended Dec. 31 would have risen 1.7 percent, if it had included two more days of winter sale.

* Total revenue for the quarter rose 6.6 percent, including its recent acquisition of Worldstores.

* The homewares market is relatively fragmented, and so Dunelm's brand consistency and attractive prices appeal to consumers.

* "The homewares market has continued to decline but we believe that we are continuing to outperform the market as a whole," the company said.

* Dunelm has also resorted to selling its products online to boost flagging sales of housewares at its stores.

* In a bid to boost its online presence, Dunelm bought one of the UK's largest online retailers of products for the home and garden, Worldstores, among other assets in November last year.

* Sales at its Worldstores business improved 8.1 percent, helping total home delivery sales for the quarter rise by 21.7 percent.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)