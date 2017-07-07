UK retailer Dunelm's sales rise 17.7 pct on strong online, home delivery sales

July 7 (Reuters) - British retailer Dunelm Group Plc reported a 17.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by stronger online and home delivery sales.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said revenue rose to 240 million pounds ($310.94 million) for the 13 weeks ended July 1, aided by the company's acquisition of UK-based online retailer of home improvement products Worldstores in November last year.

The company, which generates 20 percent of its sales online, said it saw an improvement in online and home delivery sales on the back of its launch of Worldstores products on the Dunelm website.

The company's like-for-like sales rose 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

Dunelm said it expects a full-year pre-tax profit, excluding acquisition charges, in the range of 109 million pounds to 111 million pounds, lower than the 128.9 million pounds reported last year.

The company had warned earlier this year that it would increase prices on a number of products to offset the impact of a weak pound.

Dunelm shares were up 1.3 pct in early trade, among the top gainers on FTSE midcap index.