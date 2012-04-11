* Expects FY gross margin growth to be 20 bps
* Q3 total sales rise 11 pct to 154.1 mln stg
* Q3 like-for-like sales up 0.6 pct
April 11 Dunelm said trading conditions
remained challenging through the third quarter, and the British
homewares retailer predicted weak gross margin growth for its
full fiscal year.
Gross margins increased by 30 basis points compared with the
third quarter of the previous year, but the firm said it
expected gross margin growth to be 20 basis points for the full
year ending June 2012. Gross margins grew 120 basis points in
its last fiscal year.
"Although we saw strong store performance in January and
growth in multi-channel revenues throughout the quarter, these
were partially offset by more depressed store footfall patterns
in February and March," the company said in a statement.
Dunelm, which trades from over 110 mostly out-of-town Dunelm
Mill stores selling items such as bedding, curtains, kitchenware
and lighting, said total sales for its third quarter grew 11
percent to 154.1 million pounds ($244.06 million).
Like-for-like sales growth was 0.6 percent.
The company said the total number of new stores opened so
far during the year was 15, with its new store pipeline
remaining "encouraging."