April 3 Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc reported a 9.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales, helped by a pickup in home-related spending and new store openings.

Total sales jumped to 195.4 million pounds ($325.02 million)for 13 weeks ended March 29, from 177.8 million pounds. Gross margin increased about 100 basis points from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6012 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)