Jan 7 Dunelm Group PLC : * Q2 lfl sales up 2.9 percent, total sales up 7.3 percent * H1 lfl sales down 0.9 percent, total sales up 4.8 percent to 356.3 million

STG * Gross margin for H1 estimated to have improved by 100 basis points * Board anticipates that pretax profit for H1 will be approximately 61.5

million STG * Source text