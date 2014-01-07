BRIEF-Steve Madden Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 7 Dunelm Group PLC : * Q2 lfl sales up 2.9 percent, total sales up 7.3 percent * H1 lfl sales down 0.9 percent, total sales up 4.8 percent to 356.3 million
STG * Gross margin for H1 estimated to have improved by 100 basis points * Board anticipates that pretax profit for H1 will be approximately 61.5
million STG * Source text
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DONGFENG MOTOR SELECTED SMARTCORE COCKPIT DOMAIN CONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY FROM CO FOR A FUTURE DOMESTIC CHINESE LIGHT VEHICLE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: