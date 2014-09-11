Sept 11 Dunelm Group Plc

* Final dividend up 30 percent to 15 penceper share

* Total dividend 20 penceper share

* Fy total revenues £730.2m, up 7.8 percent

* Fy profit before tax £116.0m, up 7.3 percent

* Gross margin increased by 80 basis points to 49.5% (2013: 48.7%)

* 12 new openings in year

* Contractually committed to 11 more superstores for fy15; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: