BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Dunelm Group Plc
* Final dividend up 30 percent to 15 penceper share
* Total dividend 20 penceper share
* Fy total revenues £730.2m, up 7.8 percent
* Fy profit before tax £116.0m, up 7.3 percent
* Gross margin increased by 80 basis points to 49.5% (2013: 48.7%)
* 12 new openings in year
* Contractually committed to 11 more superstores for fy15;
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago