BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Dunelm Group Plc :
* David Stead, finance director, has informed board of his intention to retire with effect from autumn 2015, having served as a director since 2003
* Process of identifying a successor has started and a further announcement will be made in due course
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO