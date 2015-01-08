BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Dunelm Group Plc
* H1 total sales £406.4m versus £356.4m
* Total sales growth up 14.0 pct versus rise of 4.8 pct
* LFL sales growth of 6.2 pct versus decline of 0.9 pct
* Total revenue for half year grew by 14.0 pct
* Growth in half year reflected weak sales in early part of comparable period last year (due to July 2013 heat wave)
* Gross margin percentage for half year is estimated to be at same level as first half of last financial year
* Anticipate that operating expenses for half year will amount to approximately £137 mln and profit before tax will be in region of £68 mln
