BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 480 million yuan (78.23 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Y90HKe; here 14-09-25/600354_20140926_5.pdf
* CEO sees China 2017 sales up to 18,000 cars vs 12,250 in 2016