Dec 7 Dunkin' Donuts, owned by Dunkin' Brands
Group Inc, said it will switch to using cage-free eggs
in the United States by 2025, becoming the latest restaurant
company to announce plans to move away from eggs sourced from
cage-confined chickens.
McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest restaurant
chain, and Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell said this year
that they will switch to eggs from cage-free birds.
Dunkin' also said it will check the feasibility of serving
only cage-free eggs on a global basis.
Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States
(HSUS), Mercy for Animals and World Animal Protection have
successfully lobbied many companies to adopt animal welfare
practices.
Dunkin's announcement on Monday came in a joint statement
with the HSUS.
Dunkin' Brands said in May cage-free eggs will account for
10 percent of all eggs used in Dunkin' Donuts breakfast
sandwiches in the United States by the end of 2016.
Dunkin' Donuts had also said it will not source meat from
pigs raised in tight metal enclosures, in the United States
after 2022.
The company's shares were up 1.6 percent at $41.95 on
Monday.
