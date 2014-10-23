Oct 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers
visited its coffee and doughnut chain, Dunkin Donuts, in the
United States.
The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream
brand, said net income rose to $54.7 million, or 52 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $40.2 million, or 37
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United
States, its biggest business by revenue, rose 2 percent in the
third quarter.
Total revenue rose 3.4 percent to $192.6 million.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)