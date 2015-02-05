Feb 5 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts coffee and donut chain, reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly sales as lower gas prices allowed U.S. customers to spend more on food and discretionary items.

The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins icecream brand, said comparable sales rose 1.4 percent at its Dunkin' Donuts stores in the United States.

The net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $52.5 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27 from $42.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $193.2 million from $183.2 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)