July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as fewer
customers visited its Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins
restaurants in the United States.
Analysts had subdued expectations for the company's earnings
ahead of the report due to intense competition from rivals such
as Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell and McDonald's Corp
in terms of breakfast offerings, as well as data that
suggested the U.S. fast-food business had softened during the
second quarter.
"There was no doubt there was some kind of mini malaise in
the industry," Chief Executive Nigel Travis told Reuters.
Travis, who declined to give a month-by-month breakdown of
results during the quarter, also attributed the drop in customer
traffic to a misstep.
"Our problem is price. We got ahead of ourselves somewhat on
price," said Travis.
He said traffic-driving remedies included targeted
promotions and technology aimed at speeding up service by
allowing customers to order and pay via their mobile phones.
Sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts restaurants rose
0.5 percent during the second quarter. Analysts, on average, had
expected a 0.9 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.
Comparable sales at its U.S. Baskin-Robbins outlets rose 0.6
percent, widely missing the average estimate of a 3.4 percent
rise.
The company, which earned three-quarters of its 2015 revenue
from U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets, cut its full-year sales growth
forecast to 3 to 5 percent from 4 to 6 percent, citing the sale
of company-owned restaurants.
Total sales increased 2.3 percent to $216.3 million in the
quarter ended June 25, but missed the average analyst estimate
of $219.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose 17.3 percent
to $49.6 million, or 57 cents per share, topping the average
estimate by a cent.
Shares in Dunkin' Brands were down 0.5 percent at $46.85 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Bernadette
Baum)