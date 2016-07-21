(Adds CEO comments)

July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as fewer customers visited its Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants in the United States.

Analysts had subdued expectations for the company's earnings ahead of the report due to intense competition from rivals such as Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell and McDonald's Corp in terms of breakfast offerings, as well as data that suggested the U.S. fast-food business had softened during the second quarter.

"There was no doubt there was some kind of mini malaise in the industry," Chief Executive Nigel Travis told Reuters.

Travis, who declined to give a month-by-month breakdown of results during the quarter, also attributed the drop in customer traffic to a misstep.

"Our problem is price. We got ahead of ourselves somewhat on price," said Travis.

He said traffic-driving remedies included targeted promotions and technology aimed at speeding up service by allowing customers to order and pay via their mobile phones.

Sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts restaurants rose 0.5 percent during the second quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected a 0.9 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at its U.S. Baskin-Robbins outlets rose 0.6 percent, widely missing the average estimate of a 3.4 percent rise.

The company, which earned three-quarters of its 2015 revenue from U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets, cut its full-year sales growth forecast to 3 to 5 percent from 4 to 6 percent, citing the sale of company-owned restaurants.

Total sales increased 2.3 percent to $216.3 million in the quarter ended June 25, but missed the average analyst estimate of $219.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose 17.3 percent to $49.6 million, or 57 cents per share, topping the average estimate by a cent.

Shares in Dunkin' Brands were down 0.5 percent at $46.85 in morning trading. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Bernadette Baum)