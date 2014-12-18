(Corrects adjusted earnings in last paragraph to $1.88-$1.91
per share from $1.75-$1.76. Also clarifies in second graph sales
growth forecast is for Dunkin' Donuts, not whole company)
Dec 18 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc cut its
2015 forecast for same-store sales growth in the United States
and operating income growth, citing slowing sales of packaged
coffee in its restaurants.
The company said it now expected U.S. comparable-store sales
for Dunkin' Donuts to grow 1-3 percent, down from its previous
forecast of 2-4 percent.
It also cut its forecast for adjusted operating income
growth to 6-8 percent from 10-12 percent.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.91 per
share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.02,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
