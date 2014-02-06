UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Feb 6 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher growth in sales at its Dunkin' Donuts coffee and sandwich outlets.
The company's net income rose to $42.1 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $34.3 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company earned 43 cents per share on an adjusted basis.
Total revenue rose 13 percent to $183.2 million.
Dunkin' Brands also raised its quarterly dividend to 23 cents per share from 19 cents per share.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.