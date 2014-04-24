April 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the
parent of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, reported
a 3.5 percent decline in quarterly profit due to higher income
tax expenses and extreme cold weather that hit comparable-store
sales growth.
Net income fell to $23 million, or 21 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended March 29, from $23.8 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Dunkin' earned 33 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6.2 percent to $171.9 million.
Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts outlets in the United
States rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter. Analysts polled by
Consensus Metrix expected a 3.4 percent increase in Dunkin'
Donuts U.S. same-restaurant sales.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Maria Ajit
Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)