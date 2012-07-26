* Q2 adj EPS $0.33 vs $0.25 a year earlier
* U.S. Dunkin' Donuts same-store sales miss Street view
* Shares fall almost 5 percent
July 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc raised
its full-year profit forecast on higher quarterly results, but
shares fell 4. 9 p e rcent after sales at its established U.S.
Dunkin' Donuts cafes missed analysts' target.
Domestic Dunkin' Donuts shops account for almost 75 percent
of revenue and more than 80 percent of profit.
During the second quarter, that business reported a 4
percent increase in same-store sales, missing analysts'
expectations for a 5.2 percent rise, according to Consensus
Metrix.
The results from Dunkin' Brands landed after other
high-profile restaurant companies, such as Chipotle Mexican
Grill and McDonald's Corp, turned in mixed
results due to a softer U.S. economy, debt woes in Europe and
cooling growth in China.
The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the
Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, reported second-quarter net
income of $18.5 million, compared with $17.2 million, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share. Revenue for
the quarter was up 10 percent to $172.4 million.
Dunkin' Brands raised its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast to between $1.22 and $1.25 per share, up from the
earlier range of $1.21 to $1.24 per share.
The company said it continues to expect Dunkin' Donuts U.S.
same-store sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.
Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Nigel Travis, who is also
president of the U.S. Dunkin' Donuts business, said that the
value-focused coffee chain will continue to show "resiliency in
tough economic times".
Shares fell $1.56 percent to $30.24 in afternoon trading on
the Nasdaq. The stock priced at $19 per share last July in one
of the restaurant industry's most successful initial public
offerings in recent history.