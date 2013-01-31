BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday after sales at established Dunkin' Donuts cafes in the United States came in above analysts' estimates.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to 19 cents per share.
Dunkin' Donuts shops in the United States account for almost 75 percent of the company's revenue and more than 80 percent of its profit. During the fourth quarter, that business reported a 3.2 percent rise in same-store sales, compared with the 2.4 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $34.3 million, or 34 cents per share, from $11.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $161.7 million.
Shares in Dunkin' closed at $35.78 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r