June 18 Internet search giant Google Inc
and private equity fund Permira are in talks
to make a joint bid for British retailer Tesco Plc's
customer data business, a source familiar with the matter said.
The business, Dunnhumby, which could be valued at up to 1
billion pounds ($1.59 billion), gathers and analyses data from
about 1 billion shoppers globally.
Tesco appointed Goldman Sachs to explore strategic
options for Dunnhumby after announcing a plan to slash costs and
sell assets in January.
The unit has also seen interest from advertising group WPP
Plc.
Google invested $40 million in Permira-owned start-up
Renaissance Learning last year.
Tesco has also been considering selling its South Korean
unit as it battles debt, an accounting scandal, and competition
from Aldi Inc and Lidl.
