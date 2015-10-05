Oct 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered three Japanese manufacturers of duodenoscopes to conduct studies to evaluate how the devices are being used.

Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Pentax Medical, a unit of Hoya Corp, have been asked to submit postmarket surveillance plans within 30 days, the FDA said on Monday.(1.usa.gov/1LdYQcG)

In August, the FDA asked health care facilities using duodenoscopes and other reusable medical devices to meticulously follow the manufacturers' cleaning instructions to avoid the spread of superbugs.

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the throat that are used to drain fluids from blocked pancreatic and biliary ducts. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)