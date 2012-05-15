* BX-Bain, KKR-Onex, Carlyle, Apollo shortlisted buyers
* TPG-Advent, CVC-CD&R no longer involved-sources
* DuPont narrows down field after April 30 bids-sources
* Sources previously valued unit as much as $4 bln
By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, May 14 Chemicals maker DuPont and Co
has shortlisted four potential buyers for its car paint
business after evaluating revised offers received on April 30,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The consortium of Blackstone Group LP and Bain
Capital, the KKR & Co LP -Onex Corp pair,
Carlyle Group LP, and Apollo Global Management LLC
have advanced to the next round as DuPont seeks to
negotiate with a smaller number of potential buyers, the sources
said.
Sources have said the unit could be worth as much as $4
billion.
The business attracted initial bids from other private
equity groups -- a consortium of TPG Capital Management LP
and Advent International; and Clayton Dubilier & Rice
teamed up with CVC Capital Partners, Reuters has reported.
Those groups are now out of the process, the sources said.
The four shortlisted parties have been given access to more
detailed financial information to allow for in-depth due
diligence, they said.
DuPont spokesman Gregg Schmidt declined to comment as did
representatives from Carlyle, KKR, Bain, TPG, Advent, CD&R and
CVC.
Blackstone, Apollo and Onex had no immediate comment.
Several of the buyout firms have concerns about DuPont's
earnings assumptions for the business as well as an industry
trend, the sources said.
The buyout firms are also worried about the industry trend
of volumes of paint sales to auto body shops being on a steady
decline in the developed world, the sources added.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers.
Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are also
key customers, though selling to so-called original equipment
manufacturers are not as lucrative.