July 24 DuPont has received three final
bids for its car paint unit, two people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday, as the chemical company's auction of the
roughly $3.5 billion business enters its final leg.
Carlyle Group LP, Apollo Global Management LLC
and a consortium of KKR & Co LP and Onex Corp
submitted final bids last Friday, the sources said. A
pairing of Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC,
which was previously in the process, dropped out, they added.
Representatives of DuPont, KKR, Onex, Apollo, Carlyle,
Blackstone and Bain either declined to comment or did not
respond to a request for comment.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling
to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as
lucrative.