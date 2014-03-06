By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 A California businessman
was convicted on Wednesday of stealing DuPont trade
secrets to help a state-owned Chinese company develop a white
pigment used in a wide range of products.
In a San Francisco federal court, a jury found Walter Liew
guilty on over 20 criminal counts including conspiracy to commit
economic espionage and trade secret theft. It also convicted
another defendant, former DuPont engineer Robert Maegerle, on
multiple counts as well.
U.S. prosecutors contended Liew paid former DuPont employees
like Maegerle to reveal trade secrets that would help the
Chinese company, Pangang Group, develop a white pigment called
chloride-route titanium dioxide, also known as TiO2. The pigment
is used to make a variety of white-tinted products, including
paper, paint and plastics.
Liew was ordered into custody after the verdict. In a
statement, his attorney Stuart Gasner said they were "very
disappointed" in the result.
"Walter Liew is a good man in whom we believe and for whom
we will continue to fight," Gasner said.
An attorney for Maegerle could not be reached for comment.
Defense attorneys argued Liew never intended to benefit the
Chinese government, and that the DuPont materials Liew and
Maegerle handled were not trade secrets.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant and growing threat. DuPont is the world's largest
producer of TiO2.
Prosecutors also charged Pangang Group, a steel
manufacturer in Sichuan province, in the case, but that
indictment stalled after a U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors'
attempts to notify Pangang of the charges were legally
insufficient.
U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag in San Francisco said fighting
economic espionage is a top priority.
"We will aggressively pursue anyone, anywhere who attempts
to steal valuable information from the United States," she said
in a statement.
DuPont had filed a civil lawsuit against Liew in 2011 and
alerted the FBI, which launched the criminal case. During trial,
Liew's attorney called the relationship between DuPont and the
government an "unholy alliance."
Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, countered Liew attended a
banquet in 1991 with a number of Chinese officials. In court
filings, prosecutors say the banquet was hosted by Luo Gan, who
at the time was a high-ranking official of the Communist Party
of China Central Committee. Luo Gan went on to become a member
of the nine-member Standing Committee of the Politburo,
prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
'PUFFERY'
Liew described the meeting in a draft letter that U.S.
federal officials say they seized from his safety deposit box
and presented to the jury.
"The purpose of the banquet is to thank me for being a
patriotic overseas Chinese who has made contributions to China,"
Liew wrote in a memo to a Chinese company, according to U.S.
prosecutors, "and who has provided key technologies with
national defense applications, in paint/coating and microwave
communications."
Luo Gan gave Liew directives at the meeting, and two days
later Liew received a list of "key task projects," including
TiO2, prosecutors said. Pangang ultimately paid Liew's company
$28 million.
Liew's attorney told jurors the letter was merely "puffery"
on the part of his client.
Sentencing for Liew and Maegerle is scheduled for June.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States of America vs. Walter Liew et al.,
no. 11-cr-573.