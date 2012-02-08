* Chinese firm indicted for espionage conspiracy against
DuPont
* Chicago judge convicts woman for stealing from Motorola
* Judge in Motorola case clears woman of economic espionage
By Dan Levine and James Kelleher
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO, Feb 8 U.S.
prosecutors expanded a criminal case over the alleged theft of
industrial secrets from chemical giant DuPont, securing
an indictment against a Chinese company on economic
espionage-related charges.
A Northern California grand jury indicted Pangang Group for
conspiracy to commit economic espionage and other charges
including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, according to court
documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Pangang, a state-owned steel manufacturer in
Sichuan province, allegedly worked with a California businessman
and others to obtain several valuable trade secrets from DuPont,
the indictment says.
Separately, a former engineer for Motorola Inc was found
guilty on Wednesday of stealing trade secrets from the company
but cleared of economic espionage for China.
Hanjuan Jin had been charged with illegally possessing
thousands of Motorola's trade secrets on her computer and in
other forms of digital storage, and prosecutors said she
intended to pass the information to the Chinese military.
Jin was found guilty by a Chicago federal judge on three
counts of theft of trade secrets after a bench trial, and faces
a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.
California businessman Walter Liew has already been in
custody for several months on witness tampering charges related
to the DuPont allegations. Liew and his wife, Christina, also
face charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and
other counts in the latest indictment.
Lawyers for Walter and Christina Liew could not be reached
for comment. Tom Nolan, a lawyer for Walter Liew, has previously
maintained that his client only possessed publicly available
information, not trade secrets from DuPont.
Three of Pangang's subsidiaries are also named in the
indictment, along with a Chinese citizen who worked for that
company. Attempts to reach Pangang were not successful on
Wednesday.
Liew, a U.S. citizen, allegedly paid former DuPont engineers
for assistance in designing chloride-route titanium dioxide,
also known as TiO2, according to the indictment. DuPont is the
world's largest producer of the white pigment used to make a
range of white-tinted products, including paper, paint and
plastics.
Two former DuPont engineers were also indicted on Wednesday.
DuPont general counsel Thomas Sager said the company is
disappointed that former DuPont employees allegedly stole
technology. The company filed a civil suit against Liew and
referred the theft to law enforcement, Sager said.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant and growing threat to the nation's prosperity. In a
government report released last November, authorities cited
China as "the world's most active and persistent perpetrators of
economic espionage."
However, Liew's continued detention has angered one
Chinese-American advocate. Ling-Chi Wang, a professor at the
University of California, said spying between countries and
companies is a regular occurrence, and law enforcement should
have allowed DuPont's civil suit to develop before arresting
Liew.
Chinese targets might be more attractive in an election
year, Wang said, due to concerns about being called soft on
China.
"I just find that to be very, very troublesome," said Wang,
who has previously spoken out against espionage-related
prosecutions of ethnic Chinese scientists.
In a statement on Wednesday, San Francisco U.S. Attorney
Melinda Haag said authorities will "aggressively pursue anyone,
anywhere" who tries to steal from the United States.
Prosecutors detailed Liew's alleged links with the Chinese
government in a court filing last week. They named, as one of
the Chinese representatives who once met with him, a
high-ranking Communist Party official who later became a member
of the Politburo.
The case is United States of America vs. Walter Liew,
Christina Liew et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 11-cr-573.