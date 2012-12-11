BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
Dec 11 DuPont boosted its 2012 forecast and announced a $1 billion stock buy back on Tuesday.
The chemical company now expects profit this year to be at the high end of its forecast to earn $3.25 to $3.30 per share.
Analysts expect earnings of $3.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of DuPont rose 2.2 percent to $44.65 in after-hours trading.
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.