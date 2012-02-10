NEW YORK Feb 10 Chemical maker DuPont
has launched the sale process of its lucrative car paint
business, which could bring in more than $4 billion and should
attract robust private equity interest, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
The company's adviser Credit Suisse Group has sent
out financial materials related to the unit to potentially
interested parties, the sources said.
Reuters and other news organizations originally reported in
October that DuPont was considering the sale of the unit.
Several buyout firms have been preparing for the auction
since late last year. Reuters reported in December that KKR & Co
, Bain Capital, TPG Capital and Onex Corp
had already made inquiries about the sale.
The unit could also attract interest from other chemical
companies.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling
to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as
lucrative.
DuPont and Credit Suisse declined to comment on the matter.