INSIGHT-Secret rebates send European plastics benchmark above true cost
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
* Sees FY shr $3.87-$3.95
* Cites weak global demand
* Shares down 6 pct
DEC 9 Chemical maker DuPont cut its full-year profit outlook, citing slower growth in some of its business due to weakness in its end markets.
For 2011, the company sees earnings in the range of $3.87-$3.95, down from earlier forecast of $3.97-$4.05.
"The earnings revision reflects destocking across polymers and certain industrial supply chains that has accelerated during the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said in a statement.
"Consumer electronics demand has further softened, and housing and construction markets remain weak," Kullman added.
DuPont is the largest global producer of titanium dioxide, a white pigment also known as Ti02 that is used to make paint and other consumer goods.
Shares of the company closed at $46.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 6 percent at $43.72 in pre-market trade on Friday.
* Ethylene benchmark written into purchase contracts for plastics
* Inventory at Qinhuangdao port fell sharply (Adds international prices and bullets)