WASHINGTON, April 30 Kolon Industries Inc has pleaded guilty to stealing DuPont Co trade secrets, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday, edging toward the close of a long-running dispute involving a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

The South-Korea based company will pay $360 million in restitution and fines as part of the guilty plea, U.S. prosecutors said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)