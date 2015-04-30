(Adds Kolon statement)
WASHINGTON, April 30 Kolon Industries Inc
has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal DuPont
Co's trade secrets, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Thursday, bringing to a close a long-running dispute involving a
fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.
The South-Korea based company will pay $360 million, of
which $275 million is restitution to DuPont and $85 million in
criminal fines, as part of the deal, U.S. prosecutors said.
Kolon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to convert
trade secrets before U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in
federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
DuPont had accused Kolon of the theft of 149 of the U.S.
chemical maker's trade secrets relating to the latter's Kevlar
para-aramid fiber, used to make body armor, fiber-optic cables
and tires.
DuPont said in a statement it had entered a settlement
agreement with Kolon that resolves all outstanding litigation
between the two companies.
"The financial terms of the settlement include up-front and
ongoing payments to DuPont," the statement said. Further terms
and conditions of the settlement are confidential, the company
added.
DuPont had won a $919.9 million jury verdict in a Virginia
federal court in September 2011, but that ruling was tossed on
appeal and a new trial ordered.
The separate criminal case was brought by U.S. federal
prosecutors in August 2012, in which Kolon and five executives
were criminally charged.
Kolon's President and CEO Dong Moon Park said in a statement
that the settlements allowed the company to focus on its
business operations "while ensuring that appropriate protections
are in place so as to avoid comparable disputes in the future."
The case against the five executives remains ongoing as none
of the individuals has come to the United States to face the
charges, the U.S. Justice Department said.
DuPont began litigation in February 2009, claiming that
Michael Mitchell, a 24-year DuPont veteran, had taken
proprietary information about Kevlar when he left in 2006 to
start his own fiber business, and later shared it with Kolon.
An antitrust countersuit from Kolon was dismissed in 2012.
