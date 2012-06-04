By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 Koch Industries' fabric company
Invista went to trial in New York on Monday against DuPont Co
to recover up to $744.6 million it says it is owed for
dealing with problems at manufacturing plants it bought from the
chemical company.
Kansas-based natural resources conglomerate Koch Industries
Inc bought Invista from DuPont for $4.4 billion in 2004 as it
sought to expand into textiles and specialty chemicals. The
Invista brand makes nylon, which DuPont invented in the 1930s.
Invista sued DuPont in 2008 in Manhattan federal court
claiming that it should be repaid for losses it sustained in
addressing safety and environmental problems at factories in
Texas, Canada and other locations.
U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein is hearing the case
without a jury and the trial is expected to last up to eight
weeks.
Invista's lawyer Martin Gaynor told a crowded courtroom that
his client had warned DuPont as early as June 2004 about "the
cascade of violations Invista was forced to deal with."
David Boies, who gained national attention when he
represented then-Vice President Al Gore in Gore v Bush before
the U.S. Supreme Court, is representing DuPont.
He argued that Invista had deliberately sought out problems
it wanted fixed and for DuPont to pay for.
"They said 'let's go out and see how much of a plant upgrade
we can get DuPont to pay for," Boies told the judge. "They sent
their people out all over the world to find problems that 'we
can get DuPont to pay for.'"
DuPont argues it is not liable for any of the costs Invista
is suing to recover because Invista violated contract terms
governing environmental indemnification spelled out in the
purchase agreement. Invista maintains that DuPont is liable
under environmental laws and misled Koch about the health and
safety conditions at its plants.
DuPont sold the Invista business to cull debt, and fuel
growth in its agricultural and food units.
Today, DuPont's Pioneer seed unit is the second-largest
producer of genetically modified seeds in the world, competing
against Monsanto Co.
Invista says it has lost $357.9 million to date, including
$68.5 million in attorneys' fees. With interest and future
losses, Invista says the sum balloons to $744.6 million. Invista
is also seeking unspecified punitive damages.
The case is Invista B.V. et al, v. E.I. Du Pont de Nemours
and Company, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, No. 08-3063.