BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemicals giants Dow Chemical and DuPont after the companies provided key data.

The European Commission, which halted its scrutiny in early September, will now decide by February 6 whether to approve the deal.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso confirmed in an email that the companies had submitted important information requested by the EU competition enforcer.

The Commission opened a full investigation into the case in August, concerned that the deal to create the world's largest integrated crop protection and seeds company might reduce competition in these sectors as well as certain petrochemicals.

The agricultural chemicals industry has seen a wave of consolidation in recent months.

The Commission is also examining another agrichemicals deal involving ChemChina and Syngenta.

German pharmaceutical and crop chemicals manufacturer Bayer AG also plans to buy U.S. peer and world No. 1 seeds company Monsanto Co.

